Hovland: Conservative voices are being banned

Not all posts are political that are being targeted and banned. During Easter, several people complained about being put in "Facebook jail" for religious posts they made. In January 2021, Professor of Religion Robert Gagnon was banned for his speaking out against Biden’s transgender order. He was in "Facebook jail" for 24 hours. In his post, he wrote about the awful position women in the military will be in by having to shower with biological males. By silencing Gagnon and his beliefs, and millions more who agree with him, we are killing different viewpoints and debate.

Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi have all called for people to get in the streets, get in the faces of Republicans and don’t let up. Most recently, Waters showed up in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to participate in an unlawful protest, past curfew, where she spewed her inciting remarks. She told the crowd, if Chauvin is found not guilty, to stay in the streets and get even more confrontational. Where are the bans for these comments?