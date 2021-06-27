Hovland: Chicago needs new leadership to combat crime

In Chicago, over Father’s Day weekend, 58 people were shot. It was the highest number for weekend shootings in Chicago this year. Mayor Lightfoot needs to resign. She has not shown good leadership to address the blatant problems in her city. Citizens have had enough. Innocent lives, including children, are dying because of gang violence. Parents are afraid to let their children play outside.
There are 12,000 police officers to over 120,000 gang members in Chicago. Some of the most violent gangs in Chicago are Latin Kings, Black Disciples, Vice Lords, Gangster Disciples and the Spanish Cobras. The police force is outnumbered and face gangs who are armed with illegal guns. Illinois has the some of the strongest gun laws on the books, but that doesn’t matter to the gangs. They get their guns on the black market, through channels that need to be stopped. It is going to take a strong mayor to stand up to make a change and Lightfoot has shown she is not the person that can go up against the terrorist gangs.
In Trump’s administration, he offered up the National Guard and federal assistance. Lightfoot turned it all down. Ironically, she is now asking for the feds to step in.
Tourism in Chicago is down and hurting the businesses that faced not only the COVID closures, but now are facing lack of people dining out at night time and strolling Michigan Avenue from the violence and unrest.
My husband and I used to fly to Chicago quite often. When our children were younger, we would fly our plane and spend a fun weekend on the Michigan Mile, going to restaurants, shops and museums. After dinner, we would take a walk to Garrett Popcorn to get our caramel corn fix. At nighttime, the street would be full of people out walking around, with no fear of gang violence or getting shot. Now, there are several businesses that have shut down altogether and moved, 28 to be exact. Macy’s, which occupied over 323,000 square feet of commercial space at Water Tower Place, is now empty.
The Chicago Bears are looking at moving 35 miles outside of Chicago to Arlington Heights and build a new stadium. The team is citing the violence for one of their reasons of moving. Mayor Lightfoot made a snide and unprofessional remark about their announcement. The loss of revenue to the city from the Bears move will be catastrophic. Instead of her addressing the problem and working with the Bears to accommodate them, she shows her lack of leadership again.
Chicago is a beautiful American iconic city. My family, along with many other families, long to travel back to Chicago. Navy Pier, shopping on the beautiful Michigan Mile, The John Hancock Building, the wonderful restaurants, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and many other sporting teams, Lake Michigan, the museums and so much more.
The solution is to weaken the gang structure, get to the youth who are most at risk of gang involvement at a younger age and have a strong police presence on the streets. The National Guard needs to be brought in immediately. Elected leaders need to form a coalition -- bipartisan -- and stand up for the citizens and against the gangs. Give Chicago back to the law abiding citizens!
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.