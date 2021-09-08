Hovland: Biden unfit to keep America safe

President Biden’s approval ratings continue to decline. Americans are voicing their frustration and anger over a lack of strategic withdrawal plans from Afghanistan. Leaving Americans behind is unacceptable and should never happen.

Elected leaders have stated it was a disaster, lack of planning, botched and stunning. It’s not just Republicans asking for oversight into what went wrong. Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, stated his Senate Armed Services committee will hold hearings on, “what went wrong in Afghanistan.” Democrat Sen. Mark Warner says he wants to “ask tough but necessary questions about why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario involving such a swift and total collapse of the Afghan government and security forces.” Republican Michael McCaul from Texas who sits on foreign affairs said, “This is going to be a stain on this president. I think he is going to have blood on his hands for what they did.” The U.K. Parliament condemned Biden as well.

In July, Biden was pushing a much different picture than what was really playing out in real time. He actually stated, “It’s highly unlikely the Taliban would take over.” When Biden asks Afghan President Ghani to basically push a different picture from reality, only weeks before the takeover, he showed Americans that he is not putting our country first and our troops first.