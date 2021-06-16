Hovland: Biden administration blunders through issues

My father-in-law, Roland ‘Babe’ Hovland, was only 17 years old when he landed in France. He lied about his age so he could enlist and go fight for his country. He killed Nazi soldiers. For over a year he fought for freedom. He saw many of his own killed in battle. When he returned home, he arrived in New York City via ship. Needless to say, he saw things that no 17-year-old should have to see. Every year, on June 6, my husband and I remember Babe by getting out a small suitcase of his that is filled with items from his service. There is a small Bible and his military dog tags along with a Nazi arm band that he took off a soldier that he killed. We hold each item in our hands and pray for all those who served and died and thank his dad, as we know he can hear us, in his eternal home. If not for his dad and all the military soldiers and countries who fought against such evil forces, our country may not be as free as we are today.