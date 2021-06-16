Hovland: Biden administration blunders through issues

What a week for the Biden/Harris Administration.
On Sunday, June 6, President Biden failed to honor our fallen soldiers on a most historic day in history, D-Day. This year marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day. Many veterans and military personnel were angered by the lack of acknowledgment and are voicing their displeasure, and rightly so.
June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 American, Canadian and British young forces landed on five beaches in France’s Normandy region. It was a span over 50 miles. The first wave took the most terrible losses by U.S. troops at Omaha Beach. Over 290,000 American soldiers died in WWII. Estimates of lives lost from several countries, both civilian and military, are close to 80 million.
My father-in-law, Roland ‘Babe’ Hovland, was only 17 years old when he landed in France. He lied about his age so he could enlist and go fight for his country. He killed Nazi soldiers. For over a year he fought for freedom. He saw many of his own killed in battle. When he returned home, he arrived in New York City via ship. Needless to say, he saw things that no 17-year-old should have to see. Every year, on June 6, my husband and I remember Babe by getting out a small suitcase of his that is filled with items from his service. There is a small Bible and his military dog tags along with a Nazi arm band that he took off a soldier that he killed. We hold each item in our hands and pray for all those who served and died and thank his dad, as we know he can hear us, in his eternal home. If not for his dad and all the military soldiers and countries who fought against such evil forces, our country may not be as free as we are today.
Vice President Harris met this week with both presidents from Mexico and Guatemala. She has been repeatedly asked why she has not gone to the border to see what is happening. Our border agents are overworked and understaffed for the influx that they are dealing with. Her comments and cringe-worthy responses of laughter were embarrassing and dangerous to our national security.
When Lester Holt from NBC interviewed Vice President Harris, he asked her point blank, repeatedly, why she has yet to visit the border in her new role in charge of the border crisis. Her response was a blundering of different answers. “We are going to the border.” “We’ve been to the border.” “This whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border.” To which Holt responded, “You haven’t been to the border.” Harris’ then answered with a crazy statement, “And I haven’t been to Europe, either.”
The Supreme Court ruled on June 7, unanimously, in the Sanchez v. Mayorkas case, that immigrants allowed to stay in the United States temporarily for humanitarian reasons may not apply for green cards if they entered the country unlawfully. Our borders need to be secure. We are a nation of laws. There are evil forces in the world, still today, who wish to do us harm.
Biden is now off to his first overseas trip to Europe. Time will tell what the weeks ahead bring for the Biden/Harris administration.
Barbara Hovland is a Mason City resident.