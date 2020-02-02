Hofstrand: Climate highest risk issue, says World Economic Forum participants
0 comments
alert

Hofstrand: Climate highest risk issue, says World Economic Forum participants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Every year experts from across the world travel to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. While at the Forum, participants are surveyed as to their opinions of the risks facing the world.

The participants are asked to rank 25 long-term risk factors as to their “likelihood of occurrence” and “impact.” The 25 factors represent the five broad categories of economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal and technological risks.

Switzerland Davos Forum

Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, delivers a welcome message Monday on the eve of the annual meeting of the World Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday.

Climate change emerged as the number one issue in both likelihood of occurrence and impact in 2019. In fact, the top five factors listed as most likely to occur deal with climate change. The likelihood of extreme weather events and the failure to act on climate were the top two factors. The remaining factors in the top five were the loss of biodiversity, natural disasters and human-made environmental disasters.

The risk factor selected as having the greatest impact was the failure to act on climate. This ranked above the global impact of weapons of mass destruction. The other climate factors in the top five were loss of biodiversity and extreme weather events.

Many of the risk factors currently receiving media attention such as cyberattacks, migration, social instability, terrorist attacks, and infectious diseases are all ranked lower. Although these factors have lower rankings, they still remain major risks.

Don Hofstrand

Don Hofstrand

The rise in climate risks relative to non-climate risks is not due to a decline in non-climate risks. Rather, the participants believe that, overall, the risks facing the world have generally increased. It’s just that the risks associated with climate change have increased even more.

Don Hofstrand is a retired agricultural economist from Iowa State University Extension. During the last few years of his work life, he focused on renewable energy and climate change. He and his wife live in Mason City.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Commentary: Watch out when Trump's impeachment slams into his State of the Union speech
Columnists

Commentary: Watch out when Trump's impeachment slams into his State of the Union speech

  • Updated

A State of the Union address is among the few remaining civic rituals. Its purpose is outlined in the Constitution, and millions still tune in to watch. An impeachment trial, too, is a civic ritual. Like the big speech, it's also in the Constitution. Now the State of the Union, planned for Tuesday, and impeachment could collide. Both sides seem to be nervously gaming the schedule with that ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News