Hofstrand: Climate highest risk issue, says World Economic Forum participants

Every year experts from across the world travel to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum. While at the Forum, participants are surveyed as to their opinions of the risks facing the world.

The participants are asked to rank 25 long-term risk factors as to their “likelihood of occurrence” and “impact.” The 25 factors represent the five broad categories of economic, environmental, geopolitical, societal and technological risks.

Climate change emerged as the number one issue in both likelihood of occurrence and impact in 2019. In fact, the top five factors listed as most likely to occur deal with climate change. The likelihood of extreme weather events and the failure to act on climate were the top two factors. The remaining factors in the top five were the loss of biodiversity, natural disasters and human-made environmental disasters.

The risk factor selected as having the greatest impact was the failure to act on climate. This ranked above the global impact of weapons of mass destruction. The other climate factors in the top five were loss of biodiversity and extreme weather events.