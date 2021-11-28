Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank needs your help

This year has been a challenging one for the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. COVID-19 has created a situation where many of our volunteers were not able to help at the food bank, clients were uncomfortable being out to get food, and some food items have become very challenging to obtain.

However, our community and people from the surrounding area have stepped up financially and been a great support for us to help work through this epidemic.

Demand for our emergency food is very strong and the needs continue to grow. This past year (Sept 1, 2019 – Aug 31, 2020) we distributed food boxes to make 212,904 meals for 8,514 families, which is 17,742 individuals. We provided food to individuals in 71 communities with 70.17% staying in Cerro Gordo County.

Thanks to you, our donors, we were able to distribute 678,640 pounds of food; 153,457 pounds of bread or sweets; and 8,747 pounds of non-food items (soap, toilet tissue, toothpaste and toothbrushes). We also distributed 11,343 half-gallons of milk.

All who come to Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank must meet residency and income qualifications so they can receive enough food to make meals for about four days during their once-monthly visit. They also receive non perishables such as toilet paper and other basic necessities.

We are a 100% volunteer organization (186 volunteers logged 11,238 hours our last fiscal year) so your donation is used strictly for the purchase of food or a small amount to maintain our facility at 122 S. Adams Ave. We are located one block west of Southbridge Mall.

Donations can be dropped off between 9-11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Clients are helped from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Your financial donations go a long way with Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank. We are able to purchase the majority of our food items for 16 cents a pound from the Food Bank of Iowa.

Our local grocery stores really help us, too. They provide substantial discounts on larger orders for items not available from the Food Bank of Iowa. We also receive donated product from local grocery stores and bakeries, too.

Local and area food processors and distributors have also been generous with their gifts. We are thankful that our local and area gardeners and apple orchards were also huge donors this past summer and fall.

Numerous individuals, families, schools, churches, clubs, organizations, businesses and industries provide additional support with their food and cash donations.

In May we were unable to do the annual Stamp Out Hunger with our local Post Office. Thankfully in July a "Give Where You Live" project with Clear Lake Bank & Trust and KCMR Radio helped project donations get doubled because of the generosity of Corporate Farmer, NutriQuest LLC. and two anonymous local families with their challenge matches. They matched dollar for dollar up to specified amounts.

Even with all this support this year it is even more critical that those who gave last year do so again, and for anyone who hasn't donated in the past I really encourage you to help us.

Your tax deductible financial donation helps us buy that food and those non perishables that we give out to those in need. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1565, Mason City, IA 50402.

Your donation of $25 purchases enough food to help our clients make 40 meals. A $50 donation helps make 80 meals and a $100 donation will provide enough food to make 160 meals.

We also need more volunteers from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help clients. A short training is required.

People who can pick up items at local grocery stores in the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank commercial van are also needed for morning pickups.

Our goal for this holiday season is $40,000. That's an increase of $5,000 from last year. Please help us realize this season's goal.

Together if we all share our time, talent and treasures we can all help meet the hunger needs of our neighbors when we give where we live.

You can learn more about Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and what we do by visiting our Facebook page, too (https://www.facebook.com/hawkeyeharvest).

Ozzie Ohl is a volunteer with Hawkeye Harvest Food bank.

