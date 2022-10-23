HARDY: Republican party rife with extremists

The Republican party has been taken over by right-wing extremists. If Republicans win in November, the distrust of election results and disrespect for our public servants and teachers will just get worse.

We watched on live television as Republican extremists, urged on by Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the peaceful transfer of power in January of 2021.

The attempted overthrow of our government by the people who beat the police and broke into our Capitol, and the silence of politicians like Grassley who refused to denounce the Big Lie about the election, cannot be tolerated. Democracy is at risk with these Republicans in charge.

If Iowa Republicans win in November, Iowa will have eminent domain for those Carbon pipelines that wealthy, Republican investors want to dig through our beautiful, Iowa farmland. If this private project gets the right to use eminent domain, the three pipelines currently proposed will not be the end of private companies digging through our land for their own benefit and against our wishes.

If Iowa Republicans win in November, the ability of Iowa women to control their own bodies and their own destinies will end. Governor Reynolds wants the courts to allow her to implement the heartbeat bill that passed in a previous legislature and was stopped by the courts. If a “no abortions, no exceptions” bill is presented for a vote and Republicans are in a majority, it will pass even though a majority of Iowans do not support that kind of extremism.

If Iowa Republicans win in November, Iowa will have an educational voucher system that will take tax money away from our public, community-based schools. Vouchers did not pass in the last session because some Republican legislators opposed the scheme based on the harm vouchers will cause to the public schools in their districts.

This governor found primary opponents for those legislators. She got her extremists elected. Iowans already have school choice. Parents can transfer their child from one public school to another. Private schools do not have the same accountability for the use of our tax money as our public schools. And private schools do not have to accept all who apply.

If Iowa Republicans win in November, the problems with our Medicaid system will not improve. Denials of care for our most vulnerable Iowans have increased by 891% since the Republicans privatized Medicaid. And the privatized system costs us more because the private companies have to make a profit.

And about that gun amendment on our Iowa ballots. It is not necessary. Because Iowa is part of the United States, we are governed by the U.S. Constitution which includes the Second

Amendment. The proposed amendment is not harmless. The Republicans added the words “strict scrutiny” to their version of the second amendment which changes everything.

This means any law related to guns, on the books or proposed, can be declared unconstitutional. Iowans support better background checks and red flag laws but this amendment would prevent those common sense laws. Turn your ballot over and vote NO on the gun amendment to the Iowa Constitution.

It's time to get Republican extremists out of the business of making laws that the rest of Iowa has to live by!! Perhaps if the Republican politicians lose badly in November, they will take the opportunity to moderate their agenda to the benefit of all Iowans and take back power from their extremists.