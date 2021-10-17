Guest columnist: COVID-19 cases steal resources from North Iowans

MercyOne has a strong history of providing care to our communities in North Iowa and across the state. As the area’s largest employer, we value our team members and their tireless dedication and commitment to providing care to their families, friends and neighbors during the ongoing world-wide pandemic.

We celebrate and recognize the efforts of health care workers, however the fight against COVID-19 is taking its toll. Today’s barriers to providing care are not the PPE or masks health care workers wear to remain safe. It’s not ventilators or medical equipment to save the lives of patients. It’s not the availability of a vaccine to prevent and protect one another.

Today’s barrier is the limited supply of health care workers. The intensive care required by COVID-19 patients causes a direct strain on our staff and now, after more than a year it is our health care providers that are suffering.

Our doctors and nurses are tired. The human resources it takes to care for COVID-19 patients are running short. As of this writing, we are caring for 34 patients with COVID-19. That is 20% of our inpatient bed capacity. Ten of these COVID-19 patients are very sick and require intensive care in our critical care unit, utilizing over half of our normal ICU beds. This means that we are shifting and delaying care for non-emergent patients in order to have the resources required for COVID-19 and critically ill patients. It is possible your procedure could be re-scheduled or delayed due to our capacity to take care of other patients.

As a community we are calling on you to take every preventative measure possible.

Our doctors and caregivers will continue the fight against COVID-19 and all other conditions. Eighty-eight percent of patients in our ICU are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The best way to end this stress is to take advantage of the tools available to fight the coronavirus, influenza, and other avoidable diseases: become vaccinated.

If you are not able to receive a vaccine to protect yourself and others, we ask you to remember the basic precautions: Wear a mask, especially when attending indoor events. Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.

We ask you North Iowa, help us get past the current surge and continue the fight together, as one community, to defeat this pandemic. Let’s show our strength and raise the number of vaccinated individuals in North Iowa. Make your COVID-19 and influenza vaccine appointment today at MercyOne.org/NorthIowa or visit any of our community health care partners.

Rod Schlader is MercyOne North Iowa's president and Dr. Paul Manternach is MercyOne North Iowa's chief medical officer.

