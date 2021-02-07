Guebert: You’re in charge of USDA, where do you start?

Oh, and he started that clock two weeks ago.

Sure, that puts you under the gun but if you really want to worry, consider that no one really knows if carbon can be stored effectively in working farmland. So far, the evidence isn’t good.

Right, that’s a problem.

Additionally, the ethanol industry has been through four years of big talk, bad faith, and red ink. President Joe Biden, however, thinks ethanol will be a key element in his carbon reduction scheme.

Fine, but we’re going to need to see the math on that.

It’s also been reported that the Biden Administration’s carbon plan will tap some or all of the $30 billion credit line at USDA’s Commodity Credit Corp. (CCC), a sleepy agency awakened by the Trump White House to prop up farm income after its tariff war with China sent commodity prices deep into the red.

Which sounds more like a way to change the CCC from its historical role of propping up farm markets and income into a $30-billion-per-year, White House slush fund to underwrite more vote buying.

Worse, do you think this is still good policy if, like many in Congress have already suggested, its annual funding increases to $60 billion?