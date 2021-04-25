Guebert: When the medicine is too easy to take for BigAg

And while all this lawyerly rock-picking with the chicken giants was occurring in 2020, “The Justice Department … deepen(ed) federal antitrust scrutiny of the $213 billion U.S meat industry, following complaints from farmers and meat buyers about industry pricing practices,” noted the Wall Street Journal last June 5.

Those being scrutinized were the red meat kings: “The Department recently issued civil subpoenas to … JBS USA Holding Inc. [the majority owner of Pilgrim’s Pride Corp., of course,] Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., and National Beef Packing Co…”

Despite all this new movement on price fixing, there’s nothing new about price fixing. The roots of U.S. antitrust law, after all, reach back to the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890 and the Clayton Antitrust Act of 1914.

What is new, however, is that cooperation and coordination is more commonplace among competitors that, counter intuitively, make it more difficult for the government to police.

Peter Carstensen, a professor emeritus at the University of Wisconsin law school and senior fellow at the American Antitrust Institute, examined the recent flood of ag class action settlements in a March 8 post for ProMarket, at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.