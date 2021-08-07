Guebert: Uncle Honey leaves behind legacy of farm detritus

One job on the southern Illinois dairy farm of my youth was to walk just-cultivated corn or soybean fields to find the cultivator parts – disk blades, sweeps, even whole shanks – left broken and unseen by my quiet, iron-bending great Uncle Honey earlier in the day.

Honey was a skilled cultivator killer. The problem wasn’t the design of our Case cultivator. The problem was that it was rear-mounted and Honey rarely looked back to see, well, anything such as a cultivator, silage chopper, or even yesterday.

I never minded the searches and, after a bit, got pretty good at reading the cultivator ridges – or, really, the lack of ridges – that hinted on what row I might find the missing parts. Along the way I often found other items like arrowheads, musket balls and wrenches dropped by You Know Who.

Then, sometime in the late 1970s, an acquaintance brought a metal detector to the farm to, as he explained, “see what we couldn’t see.” One afternoon in a field with the detector delivered several broken ½ -inch cultivator bolts (no surprise), a handful of musket balls (whoa), and a wooden-handled (missing), foot-long monkey wrench.