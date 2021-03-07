Guebert: Local growers and rural grocers should be allies

If you think growing food in rural America is a tough business, you should trying selling food—groceries—in rural America.

Just how tough is it?

The 2019/20 Minnesota Rural Grocery Survey Report that found 77 percent of the state’s rural grocery stores make “an average or lower than average net profit of 1.1% after taxes.”

As thin as that ice might be, the Minnesota report, conducted by Regional Sustainable Development Partnership of the University of Minnesota’s Extension Service, still found many rural storeowners are committed to serving their communities and customers.

In fact, it identified 250 grocery stores in communities of 2,500 people or less scattered throughout Minnesota. Fifty-five percent of them, or 129 stores, completed and returned the detailed, 2019/20 survey. Some of the information they supplied was routine, like profit margin.

Other data, however, was both surprising and informative. For example, the 20-page report noted that:

--85 percent of the owners owned or managed a single store and 79 percent lived in the same community as their store.

--33 percent of today’s owners are women and, for owners under age 50, that level increases to 45 percent.