Guebert: Happy slow, quiet, dull New Year

If any visit bumped into the evening milking time, one of my brothers or I would be dispatched to dairy barn for the nocturnal duty with the ever-faithful Howard. I never minded getting tabbed because — and I still believe this — even the cows somehow knew this was a slow, quiet week and the work seemed almost meditative.

But there was something else, too; something that set us — Howard, the cows, and me — apart from the rest of the dark and cold countryside. Back then I believed it was the idea that we were doing something vital, something other people depended on, that made us special, smelly though we were.

Now, though, I know that was only a part of it. The bigger parts were the gifts of friendship, kindness, and love that you could see, hear, and taste from our neighbors, family, farmhands, and even the cows.

In fact, it was a week of Christmas days wrapped more in love and care rather than in paper and ribbons and it served up almost every new year on a clean slate with good cheer.

The Farm and Food File is published weekly through the U.S. and Canada. Source material, past columns and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.