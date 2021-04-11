Guebert: Global meatpackers filet U.S. taxpayers again and again

Like many global meatpacking companies, JBS SA, the giant Brazilian meat and poultry packer with extensive operations in North and South America, Europe, and Australia, spent most of the last six months buying its way out of trouble with U.S. customers and the American government.
Even a cursory examination shows JBS spent $221.5 million in February to settle allegations it helped rig U.S. poultry prices and, last October, it paid $280 million “to settle charges it violated (U.S) anticorruption laws.”
Both those deals came after a JBS subsidiary paid the U.S. “$27 million to settle charges it used illegally obtained money to finance the purchase of Pilgrim’s Pride,” the second largest U.S. poultry company, in 2009.
Even more astonishing, the money river flowed both ways: JBS USA, the serial bad boy of global meatpacking, received $90 million in “trade mitigation commodity contracts” for pork purchased by the Trump Administration in its 2019-20 tariff fight with China.
Still, as noted here last week, JBS wasn’t — isn’t — the only global meatpacker making an already dirty business even dirtier. Other packers are targets of ongoing market investigations while some, like Tyson Foods, have joined JBS in paying millions to settle civil suits.
In fact, given these settlements and an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation, Big Meat might just be the most collusive, most corrupt, and most unrepentant business sector in the U.S. today.
Which begs two questions: Why do we, both its customers and lawmakers, tolerate so much confessed — and unconfessed — corruption in meatpacking? And what, if any, benefits do we receive in return for all this evident corporate lawlessness?
It can’t be great value because Big Meat doesn’t provide great value.
Indeed, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data, as meatpacker control on both the animal buying side and meat selling side grew since 2000, consumer prices have risen 82 percent in beef, 44 percent in pork, and 33 percent in poultry.
Moreover, it’s not like farmers and ranchers now receive better prices for their livestock and poultry. In fact, if calculated in current 2021 dollars, total “cash receipts” farmers pocketed for their sales have fallen since 2000.
For example, in today’s dollars, farmers received $76.4 billion for cattle and calves in 2000. (USDA doesn’t divide the two.) In 2021, they will pocket an estimated $66 billion, or $10 billion less.
Similarly, in today’s dollars, U.S. farmers received $25.5 billion for their hogs in 2000. This year, the estimated market value will be more than $1 billion less, or $24.3 billion.
Also, two decades ago, broilers (frying chickens) brought farmers $28.7 billion; this year, they’ll bring 15 percent less, or $24.3 billion.
So, today, farmers are receiving less for their livestock and poultry, consumers are paying more their beef, pork, and chicken and meatpackers—the highly integrated link between the two—are paying hundreds of millions in civil and criminal penalties to keep their admittedly-crooked system more than profitable to continue operations and expand their global reach.
And expand they are.
On November 10, two months before it announced it will pay $221.5 million to settle “broiler chicken antitrust civil price fixing litigation,” Tyson Foods announced “plans to invest in new processing facilities and expand existing plants in Thailand, China, and The Netherlands.”
In early April, JBS, the global poster child of meatpacker malfeasance, announced that it is prepared to spend part of its 2020 “record cash flow” to both “boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year” and “actively seek acquisitions.”
Meanwhile, according to recent reporting, U.S. taxpayers sent cattle producers $7.17 billion under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aid (CFAP), “$2 billion more than any other eligible livestock or crop,” while “(p)ork producers so far have received about $1.14 billion…”
Little wonder then why meatpackers like JBS can buy their way out of corruption charges one day and announce plans to expand their empires the next: they’re not using shareholder money to fund any of it.
They’re using yours.
Best of Alan Guebert
Here are the most-read recent columns from Alan Guebert:
If China agreed to purchase “$40 to $50 billion” of U.S. farm goods in “the next two years,” as President Donald J. Trump announced Oct. 11, t…
Not two miles from my central Illinois home, a farmer’s next crop — a dozen rolls of eight-inch, black plastic drainage pipe — wait to be plan…
While many in the U.S. dairy sector focus on why the nation’s largest milk bottler, Dean Foods, filed for bankruptcy Nov. 12, the smart money—…
Mother Nature turned a colorful, late fall into a bitterly cold, early winter as if to prove — after a planting, growing, and harvest season m…
No major American daily newspaper features sharper, more poisonous pens than the market-focused writers at the Wall Street Journal. When these…
The first obvious sign of the season-long flood is a perfectly level, three-foot high ring of dried mud on the machine shed’s siding. Nature p…
Thanksgiving was the kickoff to a month of bookkeeping, depreciation schedules, and checkbook balancing for my parents on the southern Illinoi…
Most rural Americans are old enough to remember when their president noted that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.”
On Dec. 9, Politico published a 5,500-word story on how masters of the Big Ag universe met in a “closed-door meeting” last June in a “wood-beamed barn in Newburg, MD” to discuss an “issue so politically toxic” that the “guest list was confidential” and “no press was allowed.”
P.T. Barnum, the quintessential American showman, might have found today’s food carnival more interesting and far more profitable than his nam…
The Farm and Food File is published weekly throughout the U.S. and Canada. Past columns, events and contact information are posted at www.farmandfoodfile.com.