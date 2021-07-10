Guebert: Everything--corn, soybeans, the truth--needs sunshine

This one is different, however, because of who and what comes next.

That part of the story, told June 29 by the Washington Post in a 4,500-word account, begins in 2015 when ADM approached Danny Brown, the president of a company named AGrowStar, to buy the plant for the discounted price of $4 million. Too high, Brown tells ADM, and both haggle for more than a year over a better price.

Finally, in February 2017, they agree on a price almost as shocking as the name of the new owner: ADM sells the plant for the bargain basement price of $250,000 to the former Georgia governor and just-nominated secretary of agriculture, Sonny Perdue.

How does anyone buy an aging soybean processing plant with 3 million bushels storage that an independent appraiser recently valued at $4.6 million for less than a nickel on the dollar?

The Post suggests an answer: “The timing of the sale just as Perdue was about to become the most powerful man in U.S. agriculture raises legal and ethics concerns, from the narrow question of whether the secretary followed federal financial disclosure requirements to whether the transaction could have been an attempt to influence an incoming government official…”