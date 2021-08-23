Guebert: Blame big biz for federal food aid increases

That near-doubling of SNAP has Congressional deficit hawks sharpening their knives and wagging their tongues. The two senior Republican members of the Senate and House Ag committees, in fact, asked the General Accountability Office (GAO) to review the math USDA used to boost the benefits before USDA even announced the boost.

But spending limits aren’t the key to slowing SNAP’s rapid rise. The key is just the opposite: earning. Somewhere between 60 and 70 percent of all SNAP recipients are employed; they work. Most, however, earn too little to purchase enough healthy food to sustain themselves or their families.

And we’re not talking older, unskilled people who work for mom and pop businesses.

Indeed, “Among the 15 [state] agencies overseeing the Medicaid and food-stamp [SNAP] programs,” studied by GAO for a 2020 report, “Walmart was among the top four employers with beneficiaries in each of the 15 programs. McDonald’s was among the top five employers whose workers received federal benefits from 13 of the 15 state agencies.”

Two other stores with a large rural presence on GAO’s 2020 list of shameless government grifters were Dollar Tree and Dollar General.