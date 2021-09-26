Guebert: Ag needs to be better prepared for future change

As such, maybe a “potential strategic response” to this “conversion of cropland” would be for the U.S. to focus more “public crop research from a yield to multi-cropping focus” so “...each acre offers the potential to grow both U.S. crop output… as well as increase land for environmental uses…”

I read the numbers, dug up a few more, and came up with a more urgent forecast. I know, big surprise.

No question, American farmers and ranchers will face growing pressure to balance increased food production with increased climate change. That reality suggests our current approach -- too much carbon, too little diversity, too many government dollars underwriting both -- will force change.

And we can change. In fact, we’re good at it because we’ve gotten a lot of practice with change over the past near-century.

For example, according to Ag Census numbers, in 1929, U.S. farmers grew 33.5 million acres of oats, 62 million acres of wheat, and 2.9 million acres of soybeans. In 2017, U.S farmers grew only 814,000 acres of oats, just 39 million acres of wheat, and a whopping 90 million acres of soybeans.

So we can do change, even big-time change.