Guebert: Ag groups make hollow call on meatpackers to play nice

On May 17, six farm groups joined voices to call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Congress, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ensure a “more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.”

That’s make-nice farm talk for “Meatpackers are skinning U.S. cattlemen so badly now that we six, not-usually-friendly groups ask the federal government—swamp or no swamp—to do something fast to save what’s left of our well-tanned hides.”

The fact that it took the farm group officials a whole day to hammer out a very modest agenda on what to do, then an entire week to agree on what to say in the brief press release, shows just how far a reach it was for some of these leaders to even shake hands.

The six groups represented at the meeting were the always first-among-equals, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF); its political and policy counterweight, the National Farmers Union (NFU); the big hats of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, or NCBA; its archrival critic, R-CALF USA; the milder, smaller U.S. Cattlemen’s Association (USCA); and the meeting convener, the Livestock Marketing Association, or LMA.