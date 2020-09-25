Greenfield: Healthcare is back on the ballot

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In just a few weeks, Iowans will begin voting. Whether we send our ballot through the mail, cast a vote in-person at the county auditor’s, or wait until Election Day, one thing is clear -- health care is on the ballot this November.

This pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives, from our schools to our hospitals and our farms. Too many Iowans are worried about getting sick, keeping their job or finding a new one - and we’re mourning the lives of over 1,200 of our neighbors.

In tough times like these, we should never doubt that our leaders understand or support us. And while we all want to get back to normal, we can only do it with the right leadership and immediate action.

But rather than putting Iowans first, Senator Joni Ernst has forgotten us. She backed a $500 billion slush fund to help her corporate donors, while attempting to strip away paid sick leave and extended unemployment benefits.

Now, she’s refusing to apologize publicly for pushing a dangerous, debunked conspiracy that our health care heroes are lying about COVID-19 cases and deaths to make more money. One Iowa doctor called it an “offensive attack on some of the best Iowans out there.” Another called it “reprehensible.”