GRASSLEY: This session, Iowa House Republicans delivered

Because of the conservative and responsible budgeting principles from House Republicans over the last decade, our state was in a strong enough financial position to not only fund our priorities but deliver significant tax relief for Iowans.

In our tax relief package, we included income tax cuts for hardworking Iowans, a phaseout of the inheritance tax, additional workforce housing credits, and much more. And we did it in a responsible way to maintain the state’s fiscal stability.

Lastly, our chamber led the way for the expansion of access to quality, affordable child care. We passed over 10 bills addressing the problem from all angles. We were successful in seeing many of those bills become law.

We doubled the income eligibility for child care tax credits from families making $45,000 a year to $90,000. We eliminated the “cliff effect” so families can take a promotion and accept a pay raise without losing their child care assistance all at once. We increased child care rates by $13.4 million and increased access to child care in rural areas by allowing in-home child care providers to accept an additional child.