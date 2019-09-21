Face-to-face interaction is so important for relationships, learning, and one’s social well-being. Yet far too often today we do things online, through text, or by Facebook. I definitely believe paying bills and shopping online saves me time, and it is much quicker to text than phone. I am a huge fan of Facebook and check it every day. I believe each of these things are a great benefit to a busy person’s life as long as said person doesn’t use all those things to the exclusion of face-to-face time with others.
Let’s talk about online shopping. At first glance, this seems to be a miracle of modern technology. I can find just about anything I want on Amazon or one of the major store brand websites. I can even schedule regular delivery of the items I use regularly. It can be a great time saver. But, what do I give up by doing so?
For one thing, there is no human interaction for me when I shop that way, there are just electronic confirmations. By cutting out that human interaction I may also be having a negative impact on my local store. If my business is going to a global company versus a local store guess how long our local store is going to be around? Not long.
I can hear your comments already, “Well, so-and-so doesn’t carry what I need.” This is sometimes true. I take some interesting health supplements that I cannot find at the local pharmacy and sometimes need to order specialty food items my grocery store does not carry. In my opinion, those are justifiable purchases.
While we are talking about local stores let’s talk about self-checkouts. They are generally much faster than waiting in line for a clerk and interacting with her but what is the long-term impact of checking out your own items? First, you just eliminated another chance to interact with people. You could have spoken to the people in line – most are pretty receptive – and second, you could have interacted with the checkout person and encouraged him or her. Working retail is a pretty tough job so any chance you get to say “thank you” you should take.
Here’s a side note to the self-checkout idea – if we continually use self-checkout will we soon find the store is making more profits because hundreds of clerks are out of jobs? Just some food for thought for you.
Let’s move on to text messaging. I love text messaging but I also miss hearing my loved one’s voices and seeing their faces. I have brothers in Cedar Falls, Charles City, and San Diego. I miss each of them because it doesn’t matter how close we are geographically we rarely see each other physically. We might text or more likely catch each other on Facebook, but it certainly isn’t the same as a phone call or face-to-face interaction. So my goal for the next twelve months is to set up group face calls, though some sort of video call like FaceTime or Skype once every month.
One last area I think face-to-face interaction is important is in learning. I took online classes for my Master’s Degree and I loved them. It was convenient and worked for my schedule as a working wife and other of three young kids. However, I would not recommend exclusively taking online classes. I believe being in a class in person impacts how you learn and your career as a student. It was in face-to-face classes where I met some of my lifelong friends and it is also there that I met some of my most important mentors.
The next time you get a chance to order online, text a friend, or do a self-checkout, please consider the impact it has on our society and especially yourself.
