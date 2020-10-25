Glandon: We are different and we are OK

Sometimes life is relaxing; you feel like a dog lying on the porch in the sunshine. Then again, sometimes life gets a hold of you and shakes you around like a mouse in a cat’s mouth.
Since COVID hit, many of us feel like that poor mouse.
We long for those days when life was simpler. We realize now how much we took things for granted. Remember when we planned holiday get-togethers without a thought of social distancing or where any of our family members had been? Remember when our kids went to school every day and had set schedules? Remember when wearing a mask was mostly for medical professionals? I do too, and I miss those days.
Some day we will get the all-clear and go back to routines, but we will never be the same. After Sept. 11, our sense of security changed. We learned to do things differently. We arrive several hours earlier at the airport. Our National Security Agency watches for possible threats. We are different, and we are OK.
After the pandemic, we will be different, and we will be OK. We will be wary of viruses. Some people will get the vaccine, and some will wait to find out about side effects. Some will continue to live in fear, and others in complete disregard.
I hope with all my being that this changes us in better ways. I hope we hug longer, see our relatives more often, put down our phones when we are with loved ones, and continue to wash our hands. I wish for us to go out and support local businesses more than before. I pray that we extend grace and love to each other, whether we wore a mask or didn’t.
I have the same desire for our nation after the election. Our country is more divided now than ever. I don’t care which side you vote for, you need to vote! Then on Nov. 4, no matter who wins, remember that you are an American first and a Democrat or Republican second. You are a family member first and a conservative or liberal second.
Remember how fleeting and precious life is here on this spinning blue orb. Remember what it was like to feel lonely and disconnected. Remember that life is about more than who is in charge of the White House, the Senate, and Congress.
In a few years’ time, I hope we can look back at the disaster 2020 was and see ourselves coming out of it with more compassion, more love, big dreams, a can-do attitude, and a whole lot of gratitude.
I genuinely believe that we have something to be grateful for each day. We have clothes on our back, a roof over our heads, food in our bellies, and clean water to drink. That alone makes us better off than a third of the world. Think about that the next time you feel depressed or frustrated with how things are going here.
Connie Glandon lives in Charles City with her husband and son. You can read her blog at connie.glandon.wordpress.com.
