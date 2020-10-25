Glandon: We are different and we are OK

Sometimes life is relaxing; you feel like a dog lying on the porch in the sunshine. Then again, sometimes life gets a hold of you and shakes you around like a mouse in a cat’s mouth.

Since COVID hit, many of us feel like that poor mouse.

We long for those days when life was simpler. We realize now how much we took things for granted. Remember when we planned holiday get-togethers without a thought of social distancing or where any of our family members had been? Remember when our kids went to school every day and had set schedules? Remember when wearing a mask was mostly for medical professionals? I do too, and I miss those days.

Some day we will get the all-clear and go back to routines, but we will never be the same. After Sept. 11, our sense of security changed. We learned to do things differently. We arrive several hours earlier at the airport. Our National Security Agency watches for possible threats. We are different, and we are OK.

After the pandemic, we will be different, and we will be OK. We will be wary of viruses. Some people will get the vaccine, and some will wait to find out about side effects. Some will continue to live in fear, and others in complete disregard.