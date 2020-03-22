Glandon: Self-improvement comes in increments

This year, I have different results. My health number went up a notch because I focused on it.

Here is my dilemma – every single one of the roles I play is important to my happiness and my quality of life. So how do I keep the focus on all of them without going crazy? I believe in the 80/20 rule, which says you get 80% of your results from 20% of your activity. So, my solution is to set smaller goals and look for incremental improvements instead of trying to change everything overnight.

• I can be a better wife by doing a few small things for my husband instead of a grand gesture. I can choose to make a meal he appreciates, watch a TV show with him, or just listen when he wants to talk to me.

• That same principle works for my children and grandchildren.

• At work, I can put more focused effort into the projects that make the highest return for our division.

• As a writer, the only thing that makes you a better writer is to write every day. I don’t have to write more words than Nora Roberts or Stephen King to improve, and I just need to write. Even if I only get in five minutes a day, it counts.

• What about my health. I know that for me, diet gives me an 80% return. So, eating healthier most of the time is my goal.