Glandon: Self-improvement comes in increments

I recently celebrated my birthday. Every year when this happens, I take the opportunity to take stock of where I am in goals. The first thing I ask myself is, “Am I a better person now than I was one year ago?” I usually have to break this down into the several roles I play in life.
I break it down like this:
• Am I a better wife this year than last?
• Am I a better mother, overall, and to each of our children?
• Am I a better grandmother?
• Am I a better worker?
• Am I a better writer?
• Is my health better?
• Am I a better pet owner?
• Am I a better steward of my possessions and finances?
I give each role a score out of 10 based on actual events in the past year, my journal really helps with this, and then I compare the score to the last year.
To be completely honest with you, I have never reached above a seven in any area of my life. Some of my numbers hover around five. What I have noticed is this, where I put my focus is where I improve, where I look away tends to fall back.
For example, a few years back, I had a large project – many months-long – at my day job. I worked long hours and was very driven to finish on-time and with excellence. What happened? Well, the project was a success; my health, on the other hand, suffered. Too many nights eating supper out of the vending machine or drive-through window, hours and hours in my chair at my desk, and drinking caffeinated drinks to help stay awake took their toll. I gained weight, had little to no energy, and I had to take a higher dosage of blood pressure medication.
This year, I have different results. My health number went up a notch because I focused on it.
Here is my dilemma – every single one of the roles I play is important to my happiness and my quality of life. So how do I keep the focus on all of them without going crazy? I believe in the 80/20 rule, which says you get 80% of your results from 20% of your activity. So, my solution is to set smaller goals and look for incremental improvements instead of trying to change everything overnight.
• I can be a better wife by doing a few small things for my husband instead of a grand gesture. I can choose to make a meal he appreciates, watch a TV show with him, or just listen when he wants to talk to me.
• That same principle works for my children and grandchildren.
• At work, I can put more focused effort into the projects that make the highest return for our division.
• As a writer, the only thing that makes you a better writer is to write every day. I don’t have to write more words than Nora Roberts or Stephen King to improve, and I just need to write. Even if I only get in five minutes a day, it counts.
• What about my health. I know that for me, diet gives me an 80% return. So, eating healthier most of the time is my goal.
I think you get the idea of what I am saying. Stop expecting to achieve massive goals immediately and instead, start improving how you play the roles in your life by working incrementally. I am sure there is someone out there who is asking, “Don’t you ever dream big dreams or set big goals?” The answer to that question is, “Absolutely! I do. I simply put my focus and major effort into achieving the one goal that will bring me the biggest return and I do it, incrementally.”
Connie Glandon lives in Charles City with her husband and son. You can read her blog at connie.glandon.wordpress.com.