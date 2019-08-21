I remember reading a story about a man observing a cocoon and when the butterfly began to emerge the man felt sorry for the insect because it seemed to be working so hard. First it created a very small opening and then it worked and worked to free just a tiny part of itself. As compassion overwhelmed him, he decided to help free the beautiful creature from the material that trapped it. He carefully used his fingers to tear the cocoon from the butterfly. What he found broke his heart. The butterfly’s wings were stuck to its body and would not open fully. It could only lift a small part of each wing. Then he noticed that the butterfly could barely stand on wobbly feet. It was sure to die. What had happened to cause such a sad event?
The truth is this: the butterfly needed to free itself from the cocoon to gain strong legs and wings. Without the working of the “muscles” in its body to make it strong it emerged forever weak.
I truly believe this is a life lesson for all of us. Sometimes we love something or someone so much that we want to jump in and come to the rescue. I know I do this. But are we really helping? Not in the long run. We have to keep the long goal in mind and not just the short goal.
For instance, not teaching your children to be self-sufficient and self-disciplined at an early age will come back to bite you when they are teenagers and young adults. Not only will they not know how to do things for themselves, they won’t be motivated to do them if you have always done them for them. Teaching your kids how to do household chores from the time they are old enough to pick up their own toys to having them do their own laundry as teens will set them up for success, not failure. Take the time to work with them when they are small and their attitudes are ones of help.
Let the ones you love struggle for themselves sometimes. Teach them to be fiscally responsible; to save, pay bills, then spend on wants.
Teach them that loving them means not always making the road easier for them.
I have to admit I am writing this column for myself as much as for anyone else. Now that I have grandkids I am finding it is just as important (although even harder) for me to tell my granddaughter “no” from time-to-time as it is to tell her “yes” to the right things. One cookie, not two. No toy at the checkout. Let’s save up for a better toy instead of a bunch of little junk. I am practicing “no” all the time.
People that know me may say that I still struggle to say “no.” But I am learning more and more each day about the importance of taking care of myself and that truly loving someone means to let them work their own muscles. I will continue to work on mine until my wings are strong. I hope you will too.
