Every weekday on my commute to work I see a large plot that was once buried in old cars, parts, piles of wood and other “junk.” I am amazed at how it looks now compared to what it looked like a few years ago. I used to drive by and think about the rats, snakes, spiders, and other things that would make me scream and run if I got close enough.
The building on the lot was also very run-down looking with pink and gray peeling paint, broken windows, and an overall look of disrepair.
At some point a few years ago, I am guessing the property changed hands because I started seeing junk being moved. Just a little pile here and there would disappear. After about 18 months there were few to no junk piles left. There was such a difference in the way the place was shaping up that I continued to ogle it as I drove by.
After all the junk was gone and some of the weeds had been taken down the new owner began work on the building. Over the next few months new window panes appeared, the old paint became new and behold an awning was added.
To me, this proves the point that little changes make big differences and that the journey of a 1,000 miles really does begin with one step.
I am someone who can get quite overwhelmed when I take on a big project. When I started college as a freshman I was concerned about doing my senior project. When I recently began writing a book I was concerned about marketing (y'all I had not even written one word yet). When I started eating healthier in March of this year I was concerned about maintaining my goal weight.
I think you get the idea, maybe you are like me and you get a bit overwhelmed from time to time. That’s okay. Just remind yourself that little changes make a big difference, but you do have to start.
Do you want to declutter your house? Start with 15 minutes a day, don’t do more, and if you can only start with five then do that. Do you want to write a book? Start with eight minutes a day, but just start. Are you like me and would like to say goodbye to all the prescription medications you are on but are concerned about how you will ever get there? Do one thing every day for your health. Maybe you need to take a short walk, drink more water, eat more vegetables, or cut down on sugar and flour. You can do it, just know that it takes time.
I have never been a runner but in Junior High School I joined the track team. I could not run long distances (people with a short inseam like mine have a difficult time) so I ran dashes. I was still not fast but seeing the finish line that short distance away gave me hope.
I urge you when it comes to change, work in short dashes and before you know it you will have run the distance of a marathon without even knowing it.
