Glandon: Five ideas to find your 'new normal'

2) Take action. Action wins over feelings every time. Don’t believe me? Try this experiment, I learned from a Jack Canfield seminar. Hold your fists in the air like Rocky, put a big smile on your face, and say, “I am so depressed.” It doesn’t work, does it? Your body is not convinced that you are sad, and neither is your brain. So, find something to do. If you can get outside, do some gardening or go for a walk and look at the beautiful flowers growing right now.

3) Do something for others. If you are busy helping others, you don’t have as much time to sit around sad and lonely. Go to a long term care center and visit by talking to residents through the window. When you get your groceries, pay for part or all of the groceries for the person behind you.

4) Write long-hand letters. My heart skips a happy little beat when I see a hand-written note in my mail. Become a penpal with someone.

5) Video chat or call your friends and loved ones. I believe most people have been keeping in touch with family pretty well, but what about your friends? Reach out to those who live alone, and those have no extended family. Just think how strong your relationships will be when we are all able to be face-to-face again.