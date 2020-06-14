Glandon: Five ideas to find your 'new normal'
Glandon: Five ideas to find your 'new normal'

As we are slowly emerging from the COVID quarantine, it seems like people have a lot of uncertainty, and along with difficulty comes fear and anxiety. We must be careful to fight these negative feelings, or they will take over our lives and render us quivering remnants of our former selves. Unfortunately, for some, it isn’t the physical form of the virus that will take their lives; it is the emotional, social, and possibly financial impact that will decimate what experience they had.

It’s understandable that we will not be returning to our “old lives” and that we will eventually emerge into a new normal. But that new normal does not have to be a sad, solitary, and fearful existence.

Here are five ideas to help you gradually discover a new normal that is satisfying, healthy, and full of robust relationships.

1) I am not a doctor, so I am not giving medical advice. However, as a person who has dealt with depression for most of my adult life, I am going to make a suggestion. Determine if you need help dealing with your fear and anxiety. Honestly evaluate whether these emotions are growing each day or if they are at a steady to decreasing level. If you find they are getting stronger, call your doctor. The doctor can put you in contact with a mental health professional, most likely over the phone or video chat to help you. If you have any doubts about whether you should call, make the call!

connie glandon col sig mug

Connie Glandon

"My Turn"

2) Take action. Action wins over feelings every time. Don’t believe me? Try this experiment, I learned from a Jack Canfield seminar. Hold your fists in the air like Rocky, put a big smile on your face, and say, “I am so depressed.” It doesn’t work, does it? Your body is not convinced that you are sad, and neither is your brain. So, find something to do. If you can get outside, do some gardening or go for a walk and look at the beautiful flowers growing right now.

3) Do something for others. If you are busy helping others, you don’t have as much time to sit around sad and lonely. Go to a long term care center and visit by talking to residents through the window. When you get your groceries, pay for part or all of the groceries for the person behind you.

4) Write long-hand letters. My heart skips a happy little beat when I see a hand-written note in my mail. Become a penpal with someone.

5) Video chat or call your friends and loved ones. I believe most people have been keeping in touch with family pretty well, but what about your friends? Reach out to those who live alone, and those have no extended family. Just think how strong your relationships will be when we are all able to be face-to-face again.

I believe these five steps can help you have a more positive outlook not only now but also in the future when we go about our business again. Don’t give up doing them when your life gets hectic. Then you will have a new normal that is stronger than a pandemic.

Connie Glandon lives in Charles City with her husband and son. You can read her blog at connie.glandon.wordpress.com.

