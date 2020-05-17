Glandon: An easy way to prevent COVID-19

We have all had our lives changed significantly by the coronavirus. Many live in fear each day that they will develop the illness. Our healthcare providers and national health care advisors have taught us to wear masks, wash our hands for at least 20 seconds, and practice social distancing. These are all effective practices to avoid illness but did you know that there is something else you can do to ensure you will be healthy?
It is the simple act of being grateful.
Having a more positive outlook and focusing on appreciating what you have can help your immune system grow stronger. It is no surprise that there is a body-mind connection. It has been the study of much research.
Research studies like the one conducted at the universities of Utah and Kentucky found that law students who saw themselves as more optimistic and grateful had more disease-fighting cells in their blood than those with a more pessimistic view.
Other studies have shown how using a gratitude journal or taking a few moments of thanksgiving each day lowered blood pressure, increased healthy hormones like serotonin, and lowered inflammation in the body. Having inflammation in the body is one of the leading factors for contracting disease and getting autoimmune diseases like lupus, hyperthyroidism, diabetes and cancer.
Still not convinced? A recent study showed that even people who contracted the flu, such as influenza A or B, had milder symptoms and recovered more quickly when they thought about things they appreciated.
Here are a few steps you can take to increase your immunity to illnesses.
Get a notebook. Each night before you go to bed write down three things you are thankful for. As you write each item, close your eyes and visualize it, then allow yourself to feel gratitude for it for a moment. This may involve actually saying, “Thank you,” aloud.
Make your first conscious thought of the day a positive one. It can be another thought of gratitude suchs as, “Thank you for another day.” It might also be an affirmation. My favorite is “Life is so good.”
As you go about your day and run into frustrations and obstacles, take a moment to breathe deep. Just taking 30-60 seconds to slowly inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth can make you feel calm, confident, and ready to move ahead.
Make a point to spend five minutes outside most days. If the weather permits, take your shoes off and stand in the grass. This simple act will help you feel grounded and help you feel calmer.
These are just a few ideas to get you started to help you build up your immune system. By incorporating one step per week in one month’s time your ability to fight illness and disease can be much better than it is today.
Connie Glandon lives in Charles City with her husband and son. You can read her blog at connie.glandon.wordpress.com.
