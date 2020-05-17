Glandon: An easy way to prevent COVID-19

Here are a few steps you can take to increase your immunity to illnesses.

Get a notebook. Each night before you go to bed write down three things you are thankful for. As you write each item, close your eyes and visualize it, then allow yourself to feel gratitude for it for a moment. This may involve actually saying, “Thank you,” aloud.

Make your first conscious thought of the day a positive one. It can be another thought of gratitude suchs as, “Thank you for another day.” It might also be an affirmation. My favorite is “Life is so good.”

As you go about your day and run into frustrations and obstacles, take a moment to breathe deep. Just taking 30-60 seconds to slowly inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth can make you feel calm, confident, and ready to move ahead.

Make a point to spend five minutes outside most days. If the weather permits, take your shoes off and stand in the grass. This simple act will help you feel grounded and help you feel calmer.

These are just a few ideas to get you started to help you build up your immune system. By incorporating one step per week in one month’s time your ability to fight illness and disease can be much better than it is today.

Connie Glandon lives in Charles City with her husband and son. You can read her blog at connie.glandon.wordpress.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0