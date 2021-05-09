Ernst: These bipartisan solutions will help empower Iowa students

In the coming weeks, high school students in Iowa and across the country will don their cap and gown to receive their high-school diplomas. Many of them will look forward to attending college in the fall. It’s an exciting time in the lives of so many young adults, but for a lot of families, it also comes with the stress of deciding what type of higher education makes sense financially.

As a mother, I know how important it is for our kids to have the best opportunities to learn, grow, and succeed, and that includes in higher education. But with tuition costs and fees at colleges continuing to skyrocket, Iowa students and their families are taking on more and more student loan debt.

That’s why I joined my fellow Iowa Senator, Chuck Grassley, and Democratic Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota in putting forward three bipartisan bills that would help provide students and their families with better information about the costs of college, from the initial college search, through the application process, to ultimately accepting financial aid.