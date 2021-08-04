Ernst: Let's stop Washington Democrats' spending

Earlier this year, Democrats tried to spend more than $100 million to extend a subway from San Francisco — not far from the Speaker of the House’s congressional district — to Silicon Valley. While Speaker Pelosi successfully snuck this earmark into a strictly partisan House bill, the pet project was fortunately dropped from their nearly $2 trillion package.

To date, this very same project has received $225 million from the federal government — a fraction of the $1.7 billion requested from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete the subway extension. And if that wasn’t enough, the price of the project has ballooned to nearly $6.9 billion and it’s already three to four years behind schedule with construction expected to begin next year. The extension will likely dig the subway system, expected to lose as much as $200 million over the next decade, even deeper into the hole.

Let’s put these dollars into perspective. Iowa receives around $523 million per year from the federal government for roads and bridges, and the state’s total transportation budget over five years is $3.6 billion. That means this California subway project costs nearly double Iowa’s entire transportation budget.

This rail project is a bottomless pit of taxpayer money.