Ernst: Honor the Iowans who paid the ultimate price

Just 1 percent of the U.S. population steps up to serve our country in uniform. That’s 1 percent of Americans that we call upon to sacrifice time away from friends and family to defend our nation from our adversaries. We owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to these Americans who give so much to protect our great nation and the freedoms we all enjoy.

After 23 years of military service, I know firsthand the sacrifice our men and women in uniform make. On this Memorial Day, we must all take time to remember the servicemembers, and their families, who have paid the ultimate price — laying down their life for our country.

Iowa has lost 158 of our sons and daughters in Iraq and Afghanistan, two in Panama or Grenada, seven in the first Persian Gulf War, and 867 in Vietnam. The number of Iowans who sacrificed their lives for our county in the Korean and world wars is in the thousands. While each of these men and women deserves to be honored individually, this week I honored a few heroes on the Senate floor.