Ernst: Greenfield playing politics with pandemic

From my days serving in the Iowa National Guard to my time serving in the US Senate, I have always put Iowa first.
Most recently, this has come in the form of helping Iowans through a global pandemic that left our small businesses, essential workers and families in dire need of assistance. To that effort, I was proud to support the CARES Act, which provided PPE to frontline workers, aid to small business owners and assistance to families.
It's unfortunate that unfounded criticism has emerged from Washington liberals and my opponent, former Colby Interests executive Ms. Theresa Greenfield. Ms. Greenfield is so out-of-touch that she is running ads attacking my vote in support of the bipartisan CARES Act that unanimously passed the U.S. Senate.
While it was not perfect, I am proud to support the CARES Act which gave $350 million in personal protective equipment (PPE) for our frontline workers, which helped doctors, nurses and first responders during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through my determination to always put Iowa first, we secured more than $11.3 billion to help our families, communities, and small businesses fight through the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, Ms. Greenfield knows this firsthand, as her former employer, Colby Management Company – who still provides her with employer-based healthcare through December 2020 – applied for and took between $150,000 and $350,000 in taxpayer-funded PPP money that came from the CARES Act.
Maybe that’s why Ms. Greenfield recently said on Iowa Public Television that she now supports the very bill that she has been attacking me for. Ms. Greenfield knows that sooner or later Iowans would figure out that she too has personally benefited from the CARES Act.
After flip-flopping multiple times, it became clear Ms. Greenfield will say whatever is politically beneficial in that moment. She rails against the CARES Act when she sees it at as an opportunity to attack me, but when asked point blank on television whether she would’ve voted for the bill, she said, “You know I certainly would have supported that CARES Act. Yup. We needed to get critical help to all Americans and to Iowans.”
Quite frankly, there is nothing more Washington than attacking someone for something you yourself support. Ms. Greenfield is playing politics with this pandemic.
Ms. Greenfield will say anything or do anything if it benefits her. Just take a look at her business record, where she kicked Iowa small businesses to the curb to make a quick buck. But what I hope Iowans always remember is that, despite Ms. Greenfield or her liberal allies’ attacks, I will never apologize for leading in a crisis.
I am proud to play a role in helping our doctors, nurses, frontline workers, small business owners and families fight through this pandemic.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!