Ernst: Greenfield playing politics with pandemic

Maybe that’s why Ms. Greenfield recently said on Iowa Public Television that she now supports the very bill that she has been attacking me for. Ms. Greenfield knows that sooner or later Iowans would figure out that she too has personally benefited from the CARES Act.

After flip-flopping multiple times, it became clear Ms. Greenfield will say whatever is politically beneficial in that moment. She rails against the CARES Act when she sees it at as an opportunity to attack me, but when asked point blank on television whether she would’ve voted for the bill, she said, “You know I certainly would have supported that CARES Act. Yup. We needed to get critical help to all Americans and to Iowans.”

Quite frankly, there is nothing more Washington than attacking someone for something you yourself support. Ms. Greenfield is playing politics with this pandemic.

Ms. Greenfield will say anything or do anything if it benefits her. Just take a look at her business record, where she kicked Iowa small businesses to the curb to make a quick buck. But what I hope Iowans always remember is that, despite Ms. Greenfield or her liberal allies’ attacks, I will never apologize for leading in a crisis.