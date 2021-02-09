Ernst: Biden's actions speak louder than calls for unity

On Jan. 20, I joined my colleagues on the front steps of the Capitol for the inauguration of our forty-sixth president, Joe Biden. At a time when divisions run deep within our country, I thought President Biden’s call for unity—where he pledged to be a president for all Americans—struck the right tone. As my colleagues in the Senate can attest, I am always willing to work with anyone—Republicans, Democrats, and Independents—on issues that will improve the lives of my fellow Iowans, and all Americans.

Sadly, the actions we’ve seen in the first few days of this administration do not seem to honor the promise President Biden made to Americans throughout his campaign, and again on Inauguration Day.

In just two weeks, the president has already signed over 25 executive orders. That’s significantly more than any president in recent history in this short amount of time. Even the New York Times Editorial Board called on him to “Ease Up on the Executive Actions.” Now, I fully understand that the power of executive order is often unpopular when your party does not control the White House, but when you set out to be the “unifier-in-chief,” one would hope that the actions you take would unify—or at least be a little more mainstream. The reality is, that’s just not been the case.