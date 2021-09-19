Ernst: Another 99 counties in the books

Each week, when Congress wraps up its work in Washington, D.C., I can’t wait to return home to Iowa. Most weekends, that means heading out on my 99 County Tour to connect with folks, share updates on what I’m working on in the Senate on their behalf, and hear about the issues they’re facing. I also get the opportunity to visit with a number of local reporters who help keep Iowans informed and up to date as I visit each county.

The 99 County Tour is an Iowa tradition that folks in our state have come to expect of the people who represent them, and one that I’m honored to partake in year in and year out. There’s just no better way to represent Iowans than to be out meeting with and hearing directly from folks in every corner of our state, which is why, since first serving in the U.S. Senate, I’ve remained committed to completing my 99 County Tour every single year, including holding public town halls. Just recently, I completed my seventh consecutive year of my annual tradition of visiting every single one of Iowa’s 99 counties.