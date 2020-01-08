Corbin: We need to stop using religion, morals as weapons

Many religious leaders recognize change is long overdue. As an example, Pope Francis signed a declaration, entitled "A document on human fraternity for world peace and living together," inviting “all persons who have faith in God and faith in human fraternity to unite and work together so that it may serve as a guide for future generations to advance a culture of mutual respect.” In an interreligious meeting, the pontiff said that people of different religions must work together to build the future “or there will not be a future.”

The Holy Father declares that religious plurality is willed by God and God wills the diversity of color, sex, race and language. He further adds “the time has come when religions should more actively exert themselves, with courage and audacity, and without pretense to help the human family deepen the capacity for reconciliation, the vision of hope and the concrete paths of peace.”

It’s a sad commentary when self-identified religious devotees displace the values to love the stranger, be kind, caring and treat all people as children of God. The future of humanity and mutual respect is in peril.