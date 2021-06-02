Corbin: 'The Suffragist' will be worth the year wait

Five hundred people can attend each of the five performances and may -- some day -- be able to boast they were the first to see "The Suffragist" before it hit Broadway. "The Suffragist" is Iowa’s first large scale show of its kind in 2021.

"The Suffragist" is an inspirational and true story of the hard-fought battle more than 50,000 suffragists – predominantly middle-class women – endured for 72 years (1848-1920) as they battled against the government, society and male legislators to get the 19th Amendment into the Constitution giving women the right to vote. The musical spectacle brings to life debates, rallies, imprisonment, hunger strikes, ridicule and protests the revolutionary activists encountered to advance their cause of winning the franchise for women.

Tickets – starting at $29.75 -- are available beginning June 1: 319-273-4849; 877-549-7469; tickets@uni.edu; UNI Ticket Office (2501 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls). Five performances include: Fri., June 16 (7 p.m.); Sat., July 17 (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.); Sun., July 18 (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.).

You will be mightily rewarded for your journey to "The Suffragist," a budding Broadway show in-the-making.

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. His opinions do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa. Reach him at Steven.B.Corbin@gmail.com.

