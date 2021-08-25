Corbin: Reynolds needs education on what is reality and common sense

• reality; as things actually exist
• common sense; good judgment in practical matters
Evidence is replete many Iowans, including Republicans, are embarrassed about Gov. Kim Reynolds’ statement that the CDC face mask guidance was not grounded in reality and common sense. If reality and common sense are her benchmarks, let’s explore that further.
First off there’s Reynolds’ academic background. After attending two different community colleges and two separate colleges, she received her bachelor of liberal studies degree from ISU in 2016. The BLS major only requires a couple of science courses. The reality is her studies were considerable less than a-n-y Centers for Disease Control scientist.
Reynolds’ statement about the CDC is a mockery of the scientific world, let alone quite naïve and immature. Reynolds doesn’t comprehend that wearing a face mask is pro-life. Reynolds’ casting off the seriousness of COVID-19 and face mask protection is a health risk to all Iowans.
Iowans have also observed Reynolds’ demeanor on Fox News, kowtowing to former president Donald Trump’s platitudes, controlling the actions of Attorney General Tom Miller (she rejected two-thirds of his requests to join multistate lawsuits) and taking the advice of actor Ashton Kutcher to sign a $26 million no-bid contract with a Utah-based COVID testing enterprise. Her behavior lacks discernment, perspicacity and good judgment.
Remember when Reynolds criticized Trump’s immigration policy of separating children from their families and treating them like animals (June 19, 2018, Des Moines Register)? Just as Iowans were thinking her maternal feelings were sincere, on April 8 she bellows to President Joe Biden “we don’t want immigrants."
What? We don’t want immigrants?
Maybe, just maybe, Reynolds should have visited with Jen Sorenson, spokesperson for Iowa Select Farms (Iowa’s largest pork producer), who is pleading for year-round immigrant workers (June 22, AP) or with her very own Iowa Workforce Development Migrant and Season Farm Center. Reality, Gov. Reynolds: over 98% of Iowans are of immigrant families.
With the school year starting, here’s some reality for Reynolds to ponder. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4.41 million children under the age of 18 have been infected, 371 children have died and over 121,000 child-afflicted cases were reported last week (Aug. 16, American Academy of Pediatrics). CDC’s recommendation -- that Reynolds will purposely ignore -- says students and staff should wear masks indoors in school, regardless of vaccination status (Aug. 13, USA Today).
Historically the Republican Party has proudly promoted and protected local control. Enter Reynolds’ reign as governor. Reynolds, et al, ban all school districts, cities and counties from requiring face masks. Iowa’s GOP should be shamefaced by Reynolds’ throwing local control out the window with the baby and the bathwater.
As related to Iowa becoming a gun-slinging state, Robert Spitzer, author of "The Politics of Gun Control," states “there is something of a disjunction between repeating the political slogan of `back the blue’ versus supporting policies that rank-and-file police and leaders of police organizations actually support.” I doubt if Reynolds sees the hypocrisy of the GOP enacted no-permit concealed gun carry law and law enforcement endangerment.
Countless lifelong Republicans are confounded by Reynolds’ actions by stating “what is going on with Reynolds and our party?” Since the majority of Iowans want a new governor (June 13-16, Selzer and Co.), the GOP should follow Reynolds’ advice – “do the right thing” -- and select a more grounded and sensible gubernatorial candidate.
Doug Gross, a Des Moines attorney, served as chief of staff to Gov. Terry Branstad, worked with former president George Bush and exhibits Robert D. Ray-like attributes. The reality is Gross would be a breath of fresh air for leading Iowa forward with common sense endeavors and represent all registered voters regardless of political affiliation.
Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. His opinions do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa. Reach him at Steven.B.Corbin@gmail.com.