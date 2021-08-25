Corbin: Reynolds needs education on what is reality and common sense

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Remember when Reynolds criticized Trump’s immigration policy of separating children from their families and treating them like animals (June 19, 2018, Des Moines Register)? Just as Iowans were thinking her maternal feelings were sincere, on April 8 she bellows to President Joe Biden “we don’t want immigrants."

What? We don’t want immigrants?

Maybe, just maybe, Reynolds should have visited with Jen Sorenson, spokesperson for Iowa Select Farms (Iowa’s largest pork producer), who is pleading for year-round immigrant workers (June 22, AP) or with her very own Iowa Workforce Development Migrant and Season Farm Center. Reality, Gov. Reynolds: over 98% of Iowans are of immigrant families.

With the school year starting, here’s some reality for Reynolds to ponder. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 4.41 million children under the age of 18 have been infected, 371 children have died and over 121,000 child-afflicted cases were reported last week (Aug. 16, American Academy of Pediatrics). CDC’s recommendation -- that Reynolds will purposely ignore -- says students and staff should wear masks indoors in school, regardless of vaccination status (Aug. 13, USA Today).