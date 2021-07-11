Corbin: New GOP alarming in its attitudes, policies

It is well documented and even accepted by the GOP faithful that Trump, via an analysis by 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts, is a narcissist. As such, Republicans with a modicum of intelligence should know that narcissistic people advance their own popularity and power over everything else, including their party and our country. Trumpism has evolved into a cult and it appears the party is satisfied with that characterization.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While I was raised in a predominantly white community, I was fortunate to have parents who embraced immigration (98.3% of Americans are descendent of immigrants) and valued racial diversity. They would be appalled to read Leonard Pitts Jr.’s Miami Herald article about the change of GOP: “Trump supporters fear a black and brown America” (May 25, 2018).

Thomas Patterson, a Harvard political scientist, argues in his book ("Is The Republican Party Destroying Itself?") the GOP has drifted from conservative to reactionary politics, relies on right-wing media, supports tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and exudes an increasing disdain for democratic institutions.