Corbin: Iowa's representatives in D.C. need to be less partisan

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Knowing 44 of the Problem Solvers and G-22 are Republicans, this bilateral support may be of sufficient size to get the infrastructure plan approved. Who will be sitting on the sidelines twiddling their thumbs? Iowa’s delegation to D.C.

The bipartisan National Governors Association is on board with the Problem Solvers and G-22. Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Gov. Phil Murphy (D-NJ) said, “on behalf of the National Governors Association, we are pleased that Senators of both parties have come to an agreement on a framework for funding critical infrastructure investments. We urge Congress to capitalize on this rare bipartisan agreement to deliver a transformative infrastructure bill to the American people” (July 22, nolabels.org).

No Labels (a not-for-profit bipartisan organization) and HarrisX (marketing research firm) surveyed over 12,000 voters with findings that are quite different from what left- and right-wing biased media, Democrats and Republicans have been spouting (July 22, The Hill). Seventy-two percent of voters favor the Problem Solvers bipartisan $1.249 trillion infrastructure plan investing in roads, bridges, water, power grids, broadband and other physical assets. However, 76% of the public do not want the infrastructure bill to be linked to the $3.5 trillion social spending bill.