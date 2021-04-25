Corbin: Iowa's GOP encourages biases best overcome

In Chapter 1, Wilkerson asserts “every race is guilty of harboring racist ideologies against other races.” We should be gravely frightened by USA’s 838 hate groups (SPLCenter.org, Feb. 1).

Discrimination-based social class is discussed in the second chapter. Unlike racism, people are far more aware of the social divides that create prejudice against the homeless, poverty stricken, unemployed and people living in poor neighborhoods.

Bias against a person because of their age (Chapter 3) was witnessed when Dan Patrick (Rep., Texas Lt. Gov.) said senior citizens should sacrifice their lives because of COVID-19 (Fox News, March 23, 2020). Interestingly, the most peaceful and stable societies exist where elders are respected.

Chapter 4 examines the irrational fear of, aversion to and discrimination against, homosexuals. While homophobia is part of some religion’s intolerance teaching, to others it is “unnatural.” Wilkerson claims homophobia “is more widely acceptable to hate this particular community than nearly any other bias.”

Religious intolerance is considered in Chapter 5. It’s ironic that scorning people’s right to another religious faith is one of the few biases taught entirely by religious institutions ... save Buddhism.