Corbin: Iowa’s 'Totalitarian Party' rules the kingdom
Corbin: Iowa's 'Totalitarian Party' rules the kingdom

• Iowa (ahy-uh-wuh); state in north-central United States.

• Totalitarian (toh-tal-i-tair-ee-uhn); dictatorially controlled government

• Party (pahr-tee); relating to a faction.

Steve Corbin

Steve Corbin

Extensive evidence reveals Iowa’s Republican Party -- ever since garnering trifecta control of the Governors’ Office, Senate and House in 2016 -- has become more dictatorial over the lives of her citizens and communities.

Iowa’s GOP should be renamed TP (Totalitarian Party). Likewise, by the national Republican Party recently embracing personality over policy they have changed their 1854 founding principles to become POTTY (Party of Trump Today & Yesterday). TP and POTTY go hand-in-hand.

Iowa’s elected TP officials’ legislative dictums imposed on her plebeians – low life citizens like you and me – usually came from POTTY and right-wing conservative groups like the American Legislative Exchange Council and Heritage Foundation.

Iowa’s TP lords have imposed the following 11 edicts upon her kingdom:

On May 20 the TP delegation prohibited Iowa’s K-12 schools and 947 cities from enforcing the COVID-19-related face mask requirement, which successfully curbed the lethal viral pandemic. Between May 20 and June 16 (op-ed submission date), SARS-CoV2 in Iowa has caused 2,511 new cases (96.6 per day) and 87 deaths (3.4 daily) (Iowa Dept. of Public Health). Iowa has the 7th highest positivity rate in America (Johns Hopkins CRC). TP’s manifesto was premature, irresponsible and ignored the safety of the general public.

TP’ers prohibited public school districts’ noble goal of improving diversity and integration, resulting in “white flight” across Iowa’s largest school districts.

There were no voter fraud cases in Iowa’s Nov. 3, 2020 election. Yet the TP found numerous ways to restrict future election access, plus, as described by Kathie Obradovich, “spitefully enacted draconian penalties against local election officials who tried to make it easier for people to vote” (Iowa Capital Dispatch, May 24). Jessica Anderson of the Heritage Foundation boasted about creating Iowa’s newly invoked voter suppression laws, which TP leaders denied.

The Fair Housing Act of 1968 prohibits housing discrimination. However, Iowa’s TP gave landlords permission to deny low-income tenants from using federal housing assistance; inhumane.

TP’ers animosity toward anything public (e.g., K-12 schools, community colleges, universities, government services, etc.) is clear as witnessed by year-after-year underfunding while private college scholarship support and charter school and home schooling – with no accountability – reigns supreme.

A 2013 law required the state to refund local governments $152 million – annually -- for property tax relief. The TP reneged on the promise leaving hundreds of city coffers in-the-red; your property taxes will increase.

TP’ers must fancy her peasants and serfs to remain poverty-stricken as illustrated by banning cities and counties from creating a minimum wage that exceeds $7.25/hour; oppressive.

The TP and governor tried to pass a slew of anti-LGBTQ bills with 106,000 Iowans aged 13-plus, 59,000 workers (4% of total workforce) and 27% of adults raising children among Iowa’s LGBTQ population (Gallup/Williams Institute and U.S. Census, 2018-2020). All Iowans matter.

While 61% of Americans support Roe v. Wade (Pew Research), Iowa’s TP politicians are behaving like licensed physicians and Supreme Court justices by meddling with women’s health care and their doctor’s medical advice.

Shall Iowans be permitted to discuss issues like racial inequities, bigotry, diversity and sexism? Nah. Iowa’s TP banned such dialogue, surmising prejudice will magically (like Covid-19) disappear . . . not.

Every day, 316 people are shot in America; 106 killed (CDC). Research reveals the best way to reduce America’s shameful gun-violence problem is with license registration, red flag laws and safety training. Iowa’s TP answer: ignore research and endorse pro-gun legitimate violence.

The fall 2022 election can’t come soon enough. But, we’ve got to endure another round (Jan.-May, 2022) of TP tyrannical legislative control.

Iowa’s quality of life, economic prosperity and democracy itself is in peril with TP and POTTY-influenced dictatorial rule.

Steve Corbin is an emeritus professor of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. His opinions do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa. Reach him at Steven.B.Corbin@gmail.com.

Ernst: Water rule a gut punch to Iowans

A gut punch to Iowans.

A gut punch to Iowans. That’s the only way to describe the Biden Administration’s decision to roll back the previous administration’s Navigable Water Protection Rule. Sadly, for those of us who have been on the frontlines of this fight since 2015, this news is not a surprise.

 

Now let me be clear: everyone can agree that clean water should be a national priority. Iowans, and all Americans, want sensible safeguards that protect our environment and keep our nation’s water clean. But what they don’t want is a one-size-fits-all, Washington power grab that makes it harder for Iowans to farm, ranch, and build.

 

That’s why, in 2015, when the Obama-Biden Administration finalized its Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule—giving the federal government authority to regulate water on 97 percent of the land in Iowa—I immediately got to work to get it off the books. I fought to nullify the rule, but even after my bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan support, it was vetoed by President Obama.

 

But I didn’t back down, and even before President Trump took office, I signaled my intent to work with him on a new, more flexible rule. And we did: the Trump Administration released a proposed rule to replace the Obama-era rule with one that provided much-needed predictability and certainty for farmers. Importantly, it established clear and reasonable definitions of what qualifies as a “water of the United States.” That rule, entitled the Navigable Waters Protection Rule, was finalized in January 2020.

 

As they say, however, elections have consequences. Anticipating a return to the Obama-Biden era of burdensome regulations, at the beginning of this year I urged the Senate to stand with workers, farmers, manufacturers, and businesses by upholding the previous administration’s Navigable Waters Protection Rule.

 

Despite having the support of 25 of my colleagues and stakeholders across the country, the Biden Administration ignored these concerns, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) announced their plans to undo all of our progress.

 

The reality is the fight for Iowa’s agriculture community is never over, and right now I’m working to push back on any harmful regulation this new administration might impose on these hardworking folks.

 

Together with Senator Chuck Grassley, I’m pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack, to make known to the president and his colleagues at the EPA and the Corps the serious concerns Iowa’s farmers and ranchers have with their recent actions on WOTUS. I’m also working to strengthen the voices Iowa’s small businesses in the federal rulemaking process. Too often, Washington bureaucrats put forward rules and regulations without considering their impact on small businesses—and the Obama-Biden WOTUS rule is a perfect example. That’s why I’ve put forward the Prove It Act which allows our small businesses to send federal agencies back to the drawing board to “prove” what they’re proposing won’t hurt small businesses. Specifically, the bill gives the Small Business Administration the ability to question an agency’s analysis if it claims a rule or regulation won’t impact small businesses.

 

When it comes to WOTUS, instead of continuing to confuse Iowa’s hardworking families, farmers, and businesses by changing its definition with each new administration, we need to make a reasonable, workable definition permanent. To do so, I helped introduce the Define WOTUS ActThis commonsense effort is more important now than ever.

 

There’s simply no reason to return to the Obama-era ways of giving an unchecked federal agency and unelected Washington bureaucrats more authority to control what’s done on private land. I will always fight tooth and nail for Iowa’s agriculture community, our working families, and our small businesses—and I’ll continue to push back against any attempts to impose complex, burdensome, and overreaching regulations on folks in our state.

