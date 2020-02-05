Corbin: Get ready for the fallout from Trump's trade war

President Trump’s tariff trade deployment with China started on Jan. 22, 2018, and a phase one trade agreement was reached on Dec. 13, 2019. Was this 23-month isolationist trade war experiment successful or not?

Since we live in an agriculture-laden state, let’s start with documentation for this entity. Despite the recent signing of the U.S.-China trade agreement, Morning Consult, who surveys 5,000 people on a daily basis, says confidence within the agriculture sector has fallen. Why would this occur when China agreed to purchase $32 billion of U.S. agriculture products and farmers received $28 billion in the form of a socialist-like bailout? First, confidence in Trump was lost when he favored oil companies over the biofuel industry. They know his trade war was the contributor to a 24 percent surge in farm bankruptcies in 2019 and have observed commodity prices not fluctuating one iota since the trade agreement. Finally, they are knowledgeable of Trump’s truth-telling persona.

Iowans recall Trump’s campaign promise that he – and he alone – would increase America’s Gross Domestic Product to four percent. With Trump’s trade war, U.S.A.’s GDP has dropped to 2 percent, whereas China’s economic growth stands at 6 percent. If these rates continue, China’s economy will overtake the U.S. in 2030 and become the world’s number one economic power.