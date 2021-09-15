Corbin: Dis-, misinformation harming all of us

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed, “our media habits are driving this country to the edge of suicide ... it’s time for civic self-reflection ... (and) we have to become better consumers of information” (Jan. 6).

There are now over 59 million anti-vaccine activists hooked on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals over 65% of the anti-vaccine content is attributed to 12 people – called the Disinformation Dozen -- and five organizations. These actors and others who are promoting anti-feminism to science-based denial are predominantly trolling disinformation via social media. While Facebook, Google and Twitter have policies in place to prevent the spread of misinformation, CCDH claims the companies have failed to act on 95% of the COVID vaccination fiction reported to them (The Guardian, July 17).

Dr. Asbjorn Dyrendal, world-renowned expert on Satanism and conspiracy culture, notes conspiracy theorists tend to have a little less education, belong to a political organization or religious group, often use intuition (vs. fact) when making decisions, are more narcissistic and paranoid and usually obtain their dis- and mis-information from social media (Feb. 12, Neuroscience).