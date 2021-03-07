Conservation: Water crosses geography lines and jurisdictions

Representatives of the governmental units then form a board of directors, adopt bylaws, and eventually develop and adopt a watershed plan. The WMA begins with a comprehensive resource survey, then assesses flood and water quality issues, educates residents about these issues, and allocates funds made available to the WMA for the purposes of water quality improvement and flood mitigation. The WMA becomes a mechanism and a forum to discuss multijurisdictional water issues.

At the end of 2020 there were 28 organized WMAs in Iowa with several more in early stages. Currently WMAs for both the Iowa River and the Shell Rock River are forming. The Cerro Gordo SWCD recently signed a 28E agreement with the Shell Rock River WMA. Many of the WMAs across the state have been able to attract funding that allowed them to hire full time Watershed Coordinators.

These staff then work to draw additional grants and funding to carry out a wide variety of practices aimed at improving water quality and reducing flooding in the watershed. Mitigation practices supported range from flood control structures to cost-sharing the adoption of no-till and cover crops on farmland in the area. Holding rainfall on the fields where it falls is the most efficient way to correct both water quality and excess quantity issues. Iowa is unique among all states regarding this type of grassroots watershed organization.