Conservation: Water crosses geography lines and jurisdictions

A few months ago, the proliferation of watershed groups in the state of Iowa was mentioned in this column; today, a more complete explanation of watersheds is the focus. It is a common axiom in conservation groups that water problems do not obey geographical boundaries. Because of that, looking at an entire watershed is the best way to address water quality and quantity issues at its downstream terminus.
A watershed is a land area that channels rain and snowmelt to creeks, streams, and rivers, and eventually to outflow points such as larger rivers, reservoirs, bays, or the ocean. Also referred to as a catchment or drainage, a watershed can be defined on many scales. The United States Geologic Survey classifies watersheds by Hydrologic Unit Codes (HUC), which is a number that identifies the specific area. It takes progressively more digits to identify a smaller watershed.
The Shell Rock River watershed, which runs from the area around Albert Lee Lake to where it empties into the west fork of the Cedar River, is classified as a HUC 8 Watershed. It is composed of 31 smaller HUC 12 watersheds, such as Beaver Creek and Beemis Creek in Cerro Gordo County.
In 2010, following the devastating floods of 2008, the Iowa Legislature, with the primary leadership of then-State Rep. Mark Kuhn of Charles City, passed legislation authorizing the creation of Watershed Management Authorities (WMAs). A WMA is formed by eligible political subdivisions within a HUC 8 watershed signing a chapter 28E agreement allowing them to cooperatively engage in watershed planning and management. Usually these entities are the counties, cities, and Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) that are part of the watershed.
Representatives of the governmental units then form a board of directors, adopt bylaws, and eventually develop and adopt a watershed plan. The WMA begins with a comprehensive resource survey, then assesses flood and water quality issues, educates residents about these issues, and allocates funds made available to the WMA for the purposes of water quality improvement and flood mitigation. The WMA becomes a mechanism and a forum to discuss multijurisdictional water issues.
At the end of 2020 there were 28 organized WMAs in Iowa with several more in early stages. Currently WMAs for both the Iowa River and the Shell Rock River are forming. The Cerro Gordo SWCD recently signed a 28E agreement with the Shell Rock River WMA. Many of the WMAs across the state have been able to attract funding that allowed them to hire full time Watershed Coordinators.
These staff then work to draw additional grants and funding to carry out a wide variety of practices aimed at improving water quality and reducing flooding in the watershed. Mitigation practices supported range from flood control structures to cost-sharing the adoption of no-till and cover crops on farmland in the area. Holding rainfall on the fields where it falls is the most efficient way to correct both water quality and excess quantity issues. Iowa is unique among all states regarding this type of grassroots watershed organization.
Contrary to the name, the WMAs do not have any real authority to force change, but rather provide a forum for discussion and a mechanism to allocate funds. Several of the newest groups have started to call themselves Watershed Management Coalitions to better reflect this. Be aware of the WMAs in your area. This sort of entity will continue to be supported financially and have a tremendous effect in protecting and improving our natural resources locally. If interested in becoming involved, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District office.
Dennis Carney is a Cerro Gordo Soil and Water District commissioner. The local office can be found at 1415 S. Monroe, Mason City. Online: cerrogordoswcd.org.