Commentary: Worth County overreaches on wind ordinance

In my nearly 50 years of farming in northern Iowa, I have learned not just the importance but the need to diversify and intensify. That’s why my sons and I grow corn, feed cattle, feed pigs, harvest wind and closely monitor the global agricultural commodity market. We are an interconnected world and for farmers like us in Iowa to stay competitive, we have to maximize the value of the land. Wind energy is a great way to do that as it doesn’t take up much land and provides a steady revenue stream for us and supports our community with big tax revenue.

I was recently made aware of the proposed Worth County anti-wind ordinance. One example of how this is designed to block new wind farms is the massive 1,600-foot setbacks from non-participating landowner’s property lines. This would enable one landowner who owns as little as a 40-acre parcel to block wind development on 378 acres surrounding their land. I am not in the business of telling my neighbors what they can and cannot legally build on their private land, and I am certainly not happy to see the county government taking property rights from some landowners and giving them to others.