COMMENTARY: Why Cuomo case drives Republicans crazy

Things are looking worse by the hour for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Recently, a fourth, fifth, and then a sixth woman came forward to accuse him of inappropriate behavior. At that point, Cuomo’s support among top Democrats in New York began to crumble — apparently some were OK with three accusers, but not with five or six.

First, the leader of the New York State Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, demanded the governor’s resignation. Then the leader of the State Assembly, Carl Heastie, suggested Cuomo should.

Cuomo had a simple answer: No. “I’m not going to resign because of allegations,” Cuomo said.

And who is going to make him? It’s unclear what kind of pressure would force Cuomo out. If he resists the conventional kind — politicians of his own party calling on him to quit — then the legislature can remove him. But like a federal impeachment, removing Cuomo would be an arduous task.

So the question is whether Cuomo can do a Ralph Northam. Remember, he is the governor of Virginia who was mired in scandal when, in January 2019, a photo surfaced of him in blackface, at a party years before, when he was in medical school. The calls for Northam’s resignation were intense, but he just didn’t do it. Northam remains in office today.