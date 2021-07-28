COMMENTARY: What would Jesus do? He’d get vaccinated

In the Book of Matthew, Jesus is asked: “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?” He answers: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.” But the second admonition, Jesus adds, “is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”

Think about that. “All the law,” Jesus says. All his teachings flow from two simple ideals: Loving your Lord and loving your neighbor.

That is why the current battle over getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus is so critical — and so confounding. If you really love Jesus, if you really live by his laws, then your choice is clear. Get the shot, not just for yourself, but out of love for others — your family, your friends, your neighbors.

And yet the reddest areas of the country, which also tend to be the most religious, lag far behind the bluer and more secular regions in terms of vaccination rates. Have all those churchgoers stopped reading their Bibles lately? Did they miss the “love thy neighbor” part? Or have they let politics and partisanship overshadow their religious values?