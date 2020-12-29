COMMENTARY: What the world needs now is a little Hallmark Channel

Some years ago, my partner's father, a man then in his 70s and a lifelong Republican, told me he'd given up Fox News. In the past, Fox had struck him as a useful conservative alternative to CNN. Now it was the opposite of conservative. He couldn't vote for Trump, and he wouldn't watch Fox for the same reason: too decadent, illogical, tawdry.

Had he gone back to CNN? I asked. No, he said. The Hallmark Channel.

Thus began my fascination with all things Hallmark. It turns out the 70-something devotee of the channel was avant-garde. Old, young; left, right: Everyone loves the Hallmark Channel now. It's always in the top five most-watched cable channels during the holiday season, and in mid-November the channel estimated that nearly 36 million viewers had already watched at least part of one of its Christmas movies.

Sure, you may never give the channel a thought, and the word "Hallmark" has long been a byword for greeting-card sappery. But sappery may be what we need now. As negotiators between warring parties can tell you, sometimes only a third way will do, and that third way might not be a political compromise so much as a shared meeting place where we might let our hearts be light. Picture an old inn or a frosty skating rink or maybe a gazebo, warmly lighted and adorned with holly. A red scarf. Hot cocoa. Let's all meet there.