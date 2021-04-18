Commentary: What Iowa’s legislature can do to save our kids

Earlier this month, I noticed I was scheduled to see a 12-year-old named Jenna (name changed for privacy) in my primary care clinic for “sleep concerns.” After my nurse had collected Jenna’s vital signs, I walked down my Superhero-adorned clinic corridor and headed in to see her. She sat slumped on my exam table, accompanied by her parents and older sister. “What brings to you see me today? How can I help you?”

It turns out this visit wasn’t for “sleep concerns” at all. She told me of her self-loathing, her guilt, her lack of focus, her constant tears and worrying. For the past 8 months, her stress, anxiety, and depression had been mounting. And now she wasn’t sure she wanted to be alive anymore.

I know it’s become almost cliché right now to say, “It’s rough for our kids right now.” I’m aware that I’m being advised not to talk about “The Lost Year.” But the catastrophic state of our children’s mental health is undeniable. Iowa’s kids are suffering right now, and our patchwork of mental health care is not enough to handle their needs.