Commentary: Vice President Pence can preside but not decide

Every objection shall be made in writing, and shall state clearly and concisely, and without argument, the ground thereof, and shall be signed by at least one Senator and one Member of the House of Representatives before the same shall be received. When all objections so made to any vote or paper from a State shall have been received and read, the Senate shall thereupon withdraw, and such objections shall be submitted to the Senate for its decision.

Apparently Cruz and his allies will make their objections. But the Electoral Count Act sharply limits the power of the Senate and the House to reject electoral votes — and it certainly does not authorize the vice president to do that. As Professor Stephen Siegel of DePaul University has written, “the Senate President is meant to be something of an automaton.”

To be sure, some of Trump’s supporters are arguing that the Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional. That’s probably wrong, but we should also look at the 12th Amendment, whose relevant provision is very brief:

(T)he President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted; The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President ...