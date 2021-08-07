COMMENTARY: Trump Republicans eschew the 11th Commandment

The Republican Party is considering repealing the 11th Commandment.

The first 10 came from the Book of Exodus, and were greeted by what the Bible described as thunderings, lightning flashes, the sound of the trumpet, and the mountain smoking. The 11th Commandment — Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican — became gospel after a speech Ronald Reagan gave in the Lafayette Hotel in Long Beach, California, on April 1, 1967. That, too, was greeted with thunderous applause, though there were no reports of lightning flashes or mountains smoking. Those would not hit California until decades later.

But the Reagan ethos expressed helped account for Republican victories in seven of the 10 presidential races that followed, which we sometimes forget is a record roughly comparable to the power of the New Deal coalition beginning in 1932.

“The Republican Party, both in this state and nationally, is a broad party,” said Reagan in his first year as governor of California and already spoken of as a future president. “There is room in our tent for many views; indeed, the divergence of views is one of our strengths. Let no one, however, interpret this to mean compromise of basic philosophy or that we will be all things to all people for political expediency.”